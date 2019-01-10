SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man was charged after admitted to shooting a dog with a shotgun Wednesday at an address on Hill Circle.
Deputies said the dog’s owner called them after her dog got loose from her yard and was subsequently shot by a neighbor a block away.
Deputies said they then spoke to Ronnie Kimbrell, 52, who admitted to shooting the dog after he said the animal attacked his chickens.
Deputies ran a criminal history check and said Kimbrell had a previous conviction for domestic violence that prevents him from being legally allowed to possess firearms.
Kimbrell told deputies the gun belonged to his son and deputies said the son confirmed the weapon was his.
Kimbrell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies did not mention the condition of the dog in the incident report but said Animal Control may file additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.