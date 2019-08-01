LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said Thursday that a man who is already serving a prison sentence for murder orchestrated the kidnapping and killing of a South Carolina woman in July.
Deputies said eight people have been arrested across South Carolina and North Carolina, and more arrests are expected.
Capt. Robert Wilkie said deputies began investigating on July 20 when the body of 27-year-old Michelle Dodge of York, SC, was found in a secluded and wooded area of Laurens County.
“Our Investigators worked with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, as well as many other local agencies to follow leads in the case,” Wilkie said Thursday in a news release announcing the arrests.
Wilkie said investigators have evidence that James Robert Peterson, who is currently in prison serving a 30-year sentence for murder, orchestrated the killing. Multiple people then played a role in the woman’s kidnapping and death, Wilkie said.
“More arrests will follow as some of the individuals involved are already in custody in other jurisdictions on unrelated charges,” Wilkie said.
The suspects are:
James Robert Peterson, currently in prison, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Aaron Carrion, arrested in Sumter, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Aaron Sprouse, arrested in Cherokee County, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Billy Wayne Ruppe, arrested in Laurens County, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and criminal conspiracy.
Brandon Lee Phillips, arrested in Laurens County, is charged with accessory before the fact to murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Lisa Marie Bolton, arrested in North Carolina, is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Lisa Marie Costello, arrested in Cherokee County, is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Catherine Ross, arrested in Cherokee County, is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and accessory after the fact to kidnapping.
“I want to thank our Investigators, as well as the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for all of their hard work and dedication during this investigation,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “Both of our offices worked around the clock to bring justice to this senseless act of violence.”
