ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor back in 2010 was arrested again for a similar crime.
An incident report shows that a mother walked into the Sheriff's Office on July 15, 2019 to report that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.
Sergeant JT Foster with the Sheriff's Office says they identified Ryan Jacob Aljoe, 27, of Anderson as the suspect.
He was subsequently arrested on Friday, August 23 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was denied bond by a judge the following day.
Foster confirmed this isn't Aljoe's first offense. When Ajloe was between the age of 17 and 18, an incident report indicates he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.
That crime took place sometime in 2009. Aljoe pleaded guilty in April 2010 and was placed on the sex offenders list.
