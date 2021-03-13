SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that deputies along with EMS responded to reports of a small child drowning along Mirabelle Ct. on Saturday.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was investigating a case on Mirabelle Ct. as well. but could not comment on the circumstances of their response.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to deputies.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
