SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is on scene of a shooting that happened in Spartanburg County, according to dispatch.
Dispatch said deputies are currently at a home at 198 Oakway Ave. where the shooting happened. The Coroner's Office was also called.
FOX Carolina crews are also at the scene working to learn more information.
This is an active investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
