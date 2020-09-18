GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a case after human remains were located by a person walking near a wooded area across from Arch Street.
Deputies say the call came in around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.
The coroner's office has been called to the scene. We later got more context from chief deputy coroner Mike Ellis.
Ellis says they were summoned by GCSO to investigate. He confirmed most of the remains are skeletal and confirmed they are indeed human. However, Ellis says they can't confirm how long the remains were there nor the gender of the person who the remains belong to. A physical examination and autopsy are scheduled for Saturday.
Ellis notes neither he nor GCSO were aware of any missing persons in the area, but deputies continue to investigate.
Cadaver dogs were on scene to find more of the remains.
Stay tuned for updates.
