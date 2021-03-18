ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man and woman who were arrested on a list of charges related to a death investigation in December now face more charges.
Deputies said detectives investigating the death of Nellie Sullivan found that Mark Barnes and Angela Wamsley had been filling Sullivan's prescriptions.
Barnes and Wamsley now face these new charges:
- Obtain CS by fraud / forgery
- Trafficking in heroin or opium by possession
- Trafficking in heroin or opium by transport
- Felony Conspiracy (possession)
- Felony Conspiracy (transport)
In December, Barnes was accused of concealing a death and both he and Wamseley were charged with other drug offenses and an animal cruelty charge.
PREVIOUSLY - Deputies: Man accused of concealing death also facing animal cruelty, drug charges after he & a woman were arrested
