CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A husband and wife were arrested after deputies seized more than $100,000 from their home and more than 400 packages of marijuana edibles from a business, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at around 10 in the morning, the Narcotic's team executed two search warrants. One for the Carousel Music located at 1609 Floyd Baker Blvd in Gaffney and the other for the owner's home on Grassy Pond Road in Gaffney, said deputies.
At the owner's home, deputies said they seized $150,898. 95. They seized more than 400 individual packages of marijuana edibles and THC vape cartridges from the business. They also seized two sets of digital scales, several packages of green leafy plant material, cash counting machine, coin sorting machine along with two sets of books, or ledgers for transactions at the business.
They said undercover officers had purchased products from the business for the past six months. The items were sent to the narcotic's lab where they found products with marijuana even though they were labeled .03% THC.
Deputies said the owner purchased empty bags and placed his own marijuana product in the bags. He then placed labels on the bags indicating it contained less than .03% of THC.
50-year-old Steven Petty, the business owner, was arrested for trafficking marijuana 10 pounds or more but less than 100 pounds. 1st offense and distribution of marijuana first offense, said deputies.
They also said his wife 47-year-old Sirena Petty was arrested for the same charges.
Deputies said as a result of the financial records recovered at the home the IRS is exploring additional charges.
Both have been booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, said deputies.
