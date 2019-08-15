McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a two people and charged one of them with battery of an unborn child.
Deputies say 23-year-old Joshua Harley Brown and 23-year-old Bryanna Storm Hare were arrested after a domestic dispute on Tuesday, August 13.
Deputies say during an argument, Hare hit Brown in the head. The sheriff's office says Brown retaliated by hitting Hare in the chest and stomach.
Deputies say Hare is pregnant with the couple's child.
Hare was taken to Mission Hospital McDowell for treatment of her injuries.
Brown was charged with assault on a female and battery of an unborn child, while Hare was charged with simple assault.
The sheriff's office says a picture of Bryanna Hare was not available.
More news: Team Maddox Leukemia Fighters Fundraiser set to benefit family of 5-year-old battling cancer in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.