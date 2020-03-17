SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster couple faces new homicide by child abuse charges in the October 1, 2019 death of a one-year-old boy.
Investigators said one-year-old Rhyder Peay was found dead at a home on Bright Eyes Drive in Westminster on October 1, 2019. The cause of death for the child was from blunt force head trauma.
Nine days later, Ronnie Glenn Christen, 30, and Molly Morgan Spivey, 22, were both arrested and charged with child neglect.
Deputies said their investigation into Rhyder’s death has continued alongside the Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
“Due to additional evidence and information gathered, investigators were able to obtain the additional arrest warrants against Spivey and Christen for Homicide by Child Abuse which is in addition to the original Unlawful Neglect charges against both subjects originally filed,” OCSO spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a news release.
According to arrest warrants, Christen and Spivey were the sole caretakers of the child and the child’s death was the result of “their actions or omissions.”
