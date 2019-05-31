ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said two people were charged will ill treatments of animals after a video prompted an investigation.
Deputies said the Snapchat video showed a female, believed to be Savannah Marie Smith, blowing smoke up a puppy’s snout.
According to her arrest warrant, Smith covered the mouth and nose of a 3-month-old male puppy and blew smoke. The warrant states Smith admitted she was the person in the video.
The warrants state the puppy also tested positive for whip and hookworms and that a veterinarian stated the dog would likely not survive more than a few months without treatment.
While investigating the case, deputies said they also learned Smith’s boyfriend, Dennis Browning, had a dog that was not being properly cared for.
According to Browning's arrest warrant, a veterinarian found that the dog had an injured paw that needed stitches that went untreated for at least three days. The 6-year-old dog also had hookworms, was "infested with fleas," and had a foreign object, which may be a bullet, lodged in its body.
Both Browning and Smith are 17.
