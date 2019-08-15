ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (FOX Carolina) - The Carter County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee assuaged fears Thursday after the private jet carrying NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office confirmed they got the call just before 3:40 p.m. The post says the jet ran off the end of the runway near Elizabethton Municipal Airport, prompting immediate response from deputies, Elizabethton PD, Elizabethton FD, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Carter County Rescue Squad.

Deputies report all passengers, including the two pilots, were alive, although Earnhardt Jr. had to be transported to the hospital for treatment. As of writing, the sheriff's office did not have word on his condition, and his family has asked for all inquiries to be directed to his press relations firm.

His sister, Kelley, has confirmed his wife Amy and daughter Isla were on board as well, indicating all are safe and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The NTSB has also confirmed they are investigating the incident.

