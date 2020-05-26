GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies confirmed Tuesday that a death investigation was underway after a body was found in a pond along Mt. Lebanon Church Road.
Deputies said they were called out to the address around 11:30 a.m. to check on an adult male.
No other details were immediately available.
