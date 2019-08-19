EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a boy passed away after being found unresponsive inside a home Monday.
Deputies said they were dispatched on Rusty Lane just before noon.
When they arrived, deputies said EMS and firefighters were performing CPR on the juvenile, who was then taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Deputies said there were no weapons at the scene and they are awaiting autopsy results to help determine a cause and manner of death.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
“The prayers of the entire sheriff’s office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy,” Sheriff Rick Clark stated in a news release.
