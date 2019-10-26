GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A death investigation is underway in Piedmont, Greenville County Sheriff's Office released to media.
Deputies received the call at around 11:20 p.m. on Friday. On arrival, deputies located a man who was found slumped over on a bicycle on Labonte Drive, in Piedmont, late last night.
After deputies arrived on scene the man was still breathing but non responsive. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators have learned that the victim suffered a puncture wound, and the coroner's office deemed his cause of death was from a stab wound.
Later Saturday, the Coroner identified him as 53-year-old Stevie Thompson of Nemechek Court.
