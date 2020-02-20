CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a death investigation was underway after a Clemson University student who deputies asked for help tracking down earlier in the day was located in Tennessee.
Deputies were looking for John Andrew Martin, Jr., 21. He is 5’9” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots, and a gray hat.
Deputies said they believed Martin was driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with South Carolina license plate number MFS 136.
After getting a lead that Martin may be in Sevierville, TN, Pickens County deputies said they called the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, who found Martin and his vehicle.
Pickens County Sheriff's Office spokesman said, "Our Detectives were able to track an IP address when (Martin) accessed his Clemson email account. That IP address led us to a location in Sevier County, Tennessee."
Sheriff Rick Clark released this statement in a news release:
“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy.
I would also like to give my sincere thanks to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for their willingness to assist our Detectives during this investigation.”
