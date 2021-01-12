PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Pickens County Coroner's Office announced that a body found in Lake Hartwell in the Twin Lakes area has been ruled a suicide.
Pickens County deputies confirmed a death investigation was underway Tuesday afternoon at a Lake Hartwell Boat Ramp.
Deputies say they received a call at around 9:30 Tuesday morning about a vehicle submerged in the lake along the Twin Lakes boat ramp.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that they were assisted by the Pickens County Special Operations dive team, Pickens County EMS, Clemson University Fire Department and the Pickens County coroner among others.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office ruled the death as a suicide.
