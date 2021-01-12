PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies confirmed a death investigation was underway Tuesday afternoon at a Lake Hartwell Boat Ramp.
Deputies said the death was being investigated at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area, located off Twin Lakes Road.
No other details were immediately available.
