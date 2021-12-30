GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A death investigation is underway on Wade Hampton Blvd., according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 5:42 p.m. deputies received a call that a man was found unresponsive at the back of a business.
Stay tuned and we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Missing Union Co. man found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.