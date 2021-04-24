PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday night that they are conducting an investigation into the death of an individual.
Deputies say that they received a call just after 6:39 P.M. concerning someone locating a deceased person in the woods behind a residence.
According to deputies, this investigation is in its early stages and more information will become available later.
We will continue to update this story as more details emerge.
