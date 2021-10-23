SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A deputy has been arrested for a DUI and suspended without pay, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the the Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Anthony Munoz was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22 and released the same day by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this case.
