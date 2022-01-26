ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A detainee at the Buncombe County Detention Center died after being taken from her holding cell to the hospital, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said at 8:30 p.m., a detention officer was conducting supervision rounds and saw a female detainee acting erratically in a holding cell. After a check by the nurse, EMS arrived at 8:45 p.m. and took the detainee to Mission Hospital at 9:07 p.m. The detainee passed at 11:46 p.m.
We're told the detainee had ben put on special watch when she was booked into the facility around 6:06 p.m. earlier Tuesday evening. The special watch designation was based on the detainee’s previous booking history and disclosure of a history of drug use, including meth and fentanyl, during the medical screening that took place during the booking process.
The detainee has not been identified but is said to have been 41 years old by deputies. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner pending an autopsy.
The Sheriff's Office said an initial check of rounds and review of video and body camera footage shows that the required rounds were conducted and policies were followed by Detention Officers and medical staff prior to the medical incident.
