HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Henderson County said two bodies were found inside a car retrieved from Lake Summit on Wednesday.
Deputies said the vehicle was found in the water around the 1800 block of South Lake Summit Road.
The car was upside down when crews pulled it out of the water.
There is no word yet on the victims' identities or how the car entered the water.
Deputies said the medical examiner has been called in to assist in the investigation.
