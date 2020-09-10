GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a teen from Houston, TX has been arrested and accused of breaking into an ATM in Greenville County.
The crime happened at a PNC ATM on Wade Hampton Boulevard on July 15.
Deputies said multiple suspects were involved and used a stolen Ford F-250 to break into the ATM.
The truck was later found discarded and deputies said DNA on an item inside led them to Gerrode Smith.
Smith, 19, was arrested in Texas on Monday and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.
Deputies are also working to solve two other incidents involving ATM break-ins. The first incident happened on June 21 at the Bank of America on Augusta Road and also involved a stolen Ford-250 pickup. The other happened on August 12 at a Bank of America on Poinsett Highway and involved a Ford F-350 that deputies said had also been stolen from the county.
Deputies are working to determine if Smith was involved in those incidents as well.
“ There are various cases all across the United States with similar instances, including Greenville, Simpsonville and Greer City,” said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release. “Investigators have been in communication with these other agencies, as well as the FBI as we work to try and identify other parties involved. We encourage anyone with information concerning these cases to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.”
