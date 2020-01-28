COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Polk County said a hero dog that led them to an arson and kidnapping suspect was named an honorary police K-9.
It unfolded Monday morning after deputies said they got a 911 call about a structure fire off Hugh Champion Road. After the fire was out, deputies said arson investigators were requested.
Deputies soon learned the suspect may still be nearby. They said the victim’s dog, Apollo, led them through the woods to where the suspect, Meko Lockee, was hiding.
Lockee was arrested and charged with second degree, first degree kidnapping, assault of a female, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and communication threats.
Deputies said Lockee is being held in the Polk County Detention Center without bond.
