FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said two men were charged with ill-treatment of animals after deputies found 32 dogs malnourished and in poor health at a Fountain Inn property.
Deputies said they responded at the home on Bryson Road Tuesday morning at the request of animal control and found the animals. Deputies said the majority of the dogs were being kept on chains.
Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, who lived at the home, were arrested.
Sheriff Don Reynolds called the incident “despicable” and motivated by greed.
“I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week. For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable and the motivation is truly greed. Laurens Animal Control has proven to be a valuable resource in these,” Reynolds stated in a news release.
