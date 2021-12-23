CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex near Overbrook Drive, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said cars and apartments were hit during the shooting, but luckily, no one was injured. According to deputies, there is no information regarding the suspect vehicle right now. However, they added that their investigation is ongoing.
We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.
