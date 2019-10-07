ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect was behind bars Monday after a chase that began in Anderson County and ended in the Judson area of Greenville County early Sunday morning.
Anderson County deputies said they were initially responding to a shoplifting call at the QuikTrip in Powdersville when the suspects fled.
Deputies said they were surveilling the business due to multiple recent shoplifting incidents involving a black Chrysler 300 when a vehicle matching that description pulled up around 12:35 a.m.
Deputies said they saw a man get out of the passenger side of the car and quickly return carrying multiple cases of beer. When the car left the parking lot, the surveilling deputy activated his lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The Chrysler 300 did not stop and a chase ensued. Deputies said they learned the vehicle had been stolen during a carjacking in the Atlanta area.
During the chase, deputies say the suspect vehicle struck a moped and its operator.
The chase entered in Greenville Count at speeds of 95 miles per hour, deputies said.
The chase ended on South Washington Avenue, where they two people inside ran off on foot.
One deputy was injured while attempting to take the driver into custody as the suspect climbed a fence. The deputy suffered an injury to his left arm.
Deputies said they were eventually able to catch the suspected driver, Marrquessz Miller, 30, of Greenville.
Miller was booked into the Anderson County jail Sunday on charges receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, driving under suspension, and resisting arrest involving assault.
The passenger from the vehicle has not yet been found, deputies said.
