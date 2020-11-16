Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a wrong way crash early Monday morning.
According to highway patrol's accident tracker, the incident happened around 5 a.m.
Deputies tell us a trooper was traveling north along Business I-85 near New Cut Road in Spartanburg County when a driver was spotted traveling in the wrong direction.
Deputies tell us the trooper forcibly stopped the vehicle pushing them into the median to avoid a more serious accident.
Deputies tell us there were no injuries sustained in the collision.
We're told the driver traveling the wrong direction was cited for the incident.
