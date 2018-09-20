ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -
Buncombe County deputies said a man is in custody after being accused of crashing into a patrol car in a stolen pickup and then reportedly crashing into other vehicles as he fled on the interstate.
The chase began around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a Buncombe County deputy saw a white truck driving erratically on I-26 toward Asheville. As the deputy approached, he truck intentionally struck the side of the deputy’s cruiser and the deputy activated his blue lights.
The driver didn’t stop and fled onto I-40 towards Haywood county.
Right after that, deputies said the Asheville Police department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol began responding to multiple reports of vehicle collisions caused by a white pickup truck in the Long Shoals Road and I-26 area.
Deputies later learned the pickup had been stolen from Asheville earlier in the morning.
The chase ended in Haywood County when the pickup crashed on Incinerator Road.
The driver was identified as Erik Allen Jones, 35. He was arrested and charged with assault with deadly weapon on a government official; flee to elude arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and multiple charges against Jones are pending.
