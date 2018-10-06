ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal collision in Anderson County.
Troopers said the collision occurred Saturday at 3:16p.m. on Clement Road near Bill Kay Road.
Deputies said the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck went off the right side of Clement Road and lost control. The truck then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner has not identified the deceased at this time.
