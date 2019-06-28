GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after a driver lead them on a chase that ended near the Pickens County line Friday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the chase unfolded around 8:55 p.m., and deputies later clarified they tried to pull over the driver on Piedmont Golf Course Road at Old Pelzer Road under suspicion of driving under the influence. However, the driver took off, and the chase took deputies through Anderson County before getting close to the Greenville-Pickens line.
The chase came to an end with a collision on Old Easley Bridge Road, near Shady Acres Circle. The suspect is now detained and dispatch says the deputy who lead the chase is okay. The driver did sustain a minor injury and has been taken to the hospital as a precaution. GCSO says the driver will be taken to the detention center upon release.
SCHP is investigating the collision.
