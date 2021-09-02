WESTMINISTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged with murder after deputies falsely charged a Westminster woman for killing a man on Aug. 23, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Phillip Ronald Miller, 34, is currently at the Spartanburg County Detention Center in connection to the shooting that happened along Hobson Street around 6:30 p.m.

Carrie Leigh Tyner, 37, was initially charged with murder in this shooting but those charges were dismissed, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office mentioned that Miller was also charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary for a separate shooting that happened just before 5 p.m. on Mormon Church on Aug. 23.

In the Mormon Church Road incident, deputies said Miller was charged with breaking into a residence with the alleged shooter, Darrell Earl Maxwell, 39, and helping him with leaving the scene.

