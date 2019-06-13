OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say a Salem man's thirst is being quenched after he reportedly assaulted a store clerk while stealing beer Wednesday, all while being intoxicated.
OCSO says they responded to the Country Junction Store on Pickens Highway after getting a call about an intoxicated person caught shoplifting. Deputies say the call indicated the man got aggressive with the store clerk, physically assaulting the clerk when questioned.
When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Hunter Blase Brauch, of Salem. Deputies say they could smell alcohol on him and he appeared to be drunk. They also saw him holding an open beer in his hand. Brauch reportedly denied stealing anything but became confrontational with deputies. He was detained for his alleged actions at the store, but deputies on scene also recognized him as a suspect in a separate case, this time for multiple thefts from the Walmart in Seneca.
Brauch was placed under arrest and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains held. His charges include possession of beer by a minor, public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to personal property, 3rd degree assault and battery, and two counts of shoplifting.
