SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said they were called to the Taco Bell on Warren H. Abernathy Highway Tuesday morning after a bottle blew up in an employee’s hand in the parking lot.
Deputies said the employee told them he was cleaning the parking lot and picked up a bottle.
“As soon as he did, it immediately went off in his hand,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said. “Other than slight tingling in his hand that went away shortly after, the employee is unharmed.”
Bobo said deputies learned that a night shift employee had been making dry ice bombs in the parking lot Monday night and the plastic bottle was left there.
“At this time, there is no threat to the public,” Bobo said.
The investigation is ongoing.
