PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Pickens County deputies said Friday that they had arrested a woman in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Deputies said they conducted an investigation stemming from an undercover operation that lead them to believe Pamela Snapp Richards, 59, was selling drugs out of her home.
On Thursday, deputies said a search warrant was executed at Richards' Pickens County house.
7.2 grams of heroin and 58.5 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from her house, deputies said. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered.
Deputies say they found a pistol in Richards' possession that was determined to be stolen from Greenville County.
The 59-year-old was charged with the following offenses:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine (>28 grams)
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a stolen pistol
- Trafficking in heroin (2 counts)
Richards is currently detained in Pickens County Detention Center under no bond.
