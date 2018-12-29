SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies announced Saturday they had arrested an 82-year-old man in connection to crimes committed decades ago.
Investigators with the Sheriff's Office say they were approached by an adult victim who alleged Gussie Ballenger, 82, committed criminal sexual offenses against them when they were a preteen.
The victim told investigators the incidents happened between 1970 and 1972.
Deputies say one of the incidents happened in Spartanburg County when the victim was 6-7 years old, while the other took place at a different location when they were 9-10 years old.
After an investigation, a judge approved two warrants on Ballenger for criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
The investigator on the case, Megan Bennett, said the potential exists for additional victims and asks that any others contact her. She can be reached at (864) 503-4598 or at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org.
