BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies were called to the Walmart Supercenter on White Horse Road after gunfire was reported at the store Friday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.
Dispatchers said the call came in around 1:30 p.m.
Dispatch said there were reports of at least one injury, but that had not been confirmed as of 1:45 p.m.
FOX Carolina News anchor Cody Alcorn said one man was taken into custody near the Long John Silver's restaurant on White Horse. There is no word on if that person is connected to the shooting.
Alcorn said the incident was being treated as an active shooter situation and a manhunt was underway for the suspect.
Alcorn said witnesses reported the shooting happened inside the store, near the pharmacy area.
Witness photos showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and at least one ambulance outside the store.
The entrance was roped off with crime scene tape.
