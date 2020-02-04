SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a prison escapee out of North Carolina may be headed to Oconee County, where he has family ties.
Deputies said Kevin B. Adams, 47, was reported missing from his work release assignment Monday afternoon and was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in Lenoir, NC, according to information provided by the Caldwell Correctional Center.
Adams, who had a previous address reported in the Seneca area, is 6’4” tall and weighs about 202 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Adams has tattoos on his chest, left and right arms and right wrist, according to information provided by Caldwell Correctional Center.
Adams was a minimum custody offender serving a three year and nine month sentence for obtaining property under false pretenses. He was convicted in Polk County last August and was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.
Prison officials say Adams may be with his wife, Christy Lee Adams. Christy Adams, 44, also has two outstanding bench warrants from Oconee County that were signed by a judge on Sept. 3, 2019.
They may be driving a silver 2015 Toyota Tundra king cab pickup truck with a possible North Carolina tag of PKB5563. The truck reportedly has a tool box in the back, an open tailgate and a spare tire on the right side.
Anyone with information is asked to to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
