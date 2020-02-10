SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a prison escapee out of North Carolina was located in Pennsylvania.
Deputies said Kevin B. Adams, 47, was reported missing from his work release assignment on February 3 and was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in Lenoir, NC, according to information provided by the Caldwell Correctional Center.
Adams was a minimum custody offender serving a three year and nine month sentence for obtaining property under false pretenses. He was convicted in Polk County last August and was scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.
Prison officials say Adams was located alongside his wife, Christy Lee Adams. Christy Adams, 44, also has two outstanding bench warrants from Oconee County that were signed by a judge on Sept. 3, 2019.
On February 10, nearly a week after the couple was reported missing, deputies said they were located in Bedford, Pennsylvania.
