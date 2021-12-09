SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies responded to a scene at the McDonald's on Peachwood Centre Dr. after a suspicious package was found, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the manager stated she observed a silver, metal briefcase with a rag tied to the handle sitting next to the counter and tried to locate the owner with negative results.
Deputies say the manager decided to evacuate the building.
The building was evacuated, and traffic was re-routed with the assistance of the fire department, says deputies.
They say the bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the package to be safe with only personal items inside.
Deputies have since cleared the scene.
