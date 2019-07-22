SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A woman met with her ex-husband, so that he may see their two children, but things went terribly wrong, deputies incident reports show.
After a disagreement between the two, the ex-husband, who was later identified as Mr. Dustin Stanford, jumped back in his vehicle.
When his ex-wife then tried to leave the parking lot, Stanford rammed his 2018 Toyota Tundra into the back of her vehicle twice, reports show.
Both of their juvenile children were in the car with their mother when this happened, deputies say.
The mother reported to deputies that one of her children got very sick from the collision and then vomited in the back seat.
The children and their mother were transported to the hospital to received medical attention, reports show.
Deputies also reported that the father was being transported to the hospital as well for suicidal thoughts. Stanford also admitted to deputies that he had rammed his vehicle into his ex-wife's while his children were inside.
Deputies charged Stanford with domestic violence, and now he is facing warrants for domestic violence high and aggravated and three counts of assault and attempted murder.
