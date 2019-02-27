AndCo parrot stolen, recovered

Lewis, the exotic macaw, was stolen from a home in Anderson County during an armed robbery on February 24. Through an investigation, deputies were able to locate the bird and arrest the two men responsible for his bird-napping.  

 Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two men are behind bars after breaking into a home, wielding a handgun, and stealing an exotic bird. 

On February 24, deputies responded to a home on Austin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Upon their arrival, deputies and lead Detective Watts began an initial investigation and spoke with the victims. 

According to the victims, two men entered their home with a handgun. While they were inside the residence, one victim said they stole his exotic South African macaw parrot named Lewis. 

They left the residence with only the bird. 

Detective Watts was able to identify the two suspects and their address through his investigation. Eventually, a search warrant was executed at Christopher Hembree and Stephen Rochester's American Airline Road home. 

C. Hembree and S. Rochester Mugshots

Christopher Hembree (L) and Stephen Rochester (R) were arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary first degree, and simple larceny. The two were involved in an armed robbery on February 24 at a home in Anderson County. They stole an exotic, expensive parrot in the process. Luckily, the bird was safely recovered. 

With the assistance of Uniform Patrol and other CID personnel, Lewis - who is valued at $1,500 - was safely recovered and returned to his owner. 

Hembree and Rochester were arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary first degree, and simple larceny. 

