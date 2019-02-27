ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two men are behind bars after breaking into a home, wielding a handgun, and stealing an exotic bird.
On February 24, deputies responded to a home on Austin Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Upon their arrival, deputies and lead Detective Watts began an initial investigation and spoke with the victims.
According to the victims, two men entered their home with a handgun. While they were inside the residence, one victim said they stole his exotic South African macaw parrot named Lewis.
They left the residence with only the bird.
Detective Watts was able to identify the two suspects and their address through his investigation. Eventually, a search warrant was executed at Christopher Hembree and Stephen Rochester's American Airline Road home.
With the assistance of Uniform Patrol and other CID personnel, Lewis - who is valued at $1,500 - was safely recovered and returned to his owner.
Hembree and Rochester were arrested and charged with armed robbery, burglary first degree, and simple larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.