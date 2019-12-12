Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are responding to a bomb threat at the Anderson County Courthouse.
According to deputies, the call came in around 9:05 a.m. regarding the threat.
Deputies say they quickly arrived and secured the scene.
We're told explosives ordnance disposal personnel have been notified and are responding to the scene.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
