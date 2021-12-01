OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Both highway 11 and highway 123 in Oconee County are temporarily closed due to fallen powerlines, deputies confirmed.
Deputies said Highway 11 and highway 123 are shut down from from Armstrong Road to Old Seneca Road. They added that barricades are currently set up to keep drivers away from the area.
According to deputies, the roads are set to reopen at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid this route until further notice.
