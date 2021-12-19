SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A domestic dispute turned violent when a shooting left a father and daughter dead, and his wife injured, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at around 6:30 this morning in Boiling Springs on Homestead Drive.
Deputies say they found Laquanda Brannon who suffered a gunshot wound to her right arm and torso area. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment.
Deputies say she is expected to survive her injuries.
According to deputies, Arthur Brannon, 43, shot his wife and locked himself and their 23-year-old daughter, MiAysha Brannon inside the home.
Deputies say they were called to the scene to try and speak with Brannon.
After no response, SWAT team members entered into the home and found Mr. Brannon and his daughter dead.
Neighbors tell FOX Carolina they were shocked and saddened to see what unfolded.
"It really just devastated us and we're just saddened that it happened. Sorry what happened, because Art as far as we knew he was a nice guy, he always was and he was friendly and they were a fine family," said Kathy, who is a neighbor.
Deputies say it appears Brannon shot his daughter then shot himself.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says both were pronounced dead on the scene at 9:45 a.m.
A forensic examination is scheduled for December 20, according to Clevenger.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man accused of stabbing two people in the head with meat cleaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.