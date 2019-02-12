BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a reported shooting on Skyland Drive in Belton Monday night.
Around 8 p.m., deputies said they initially were called to check out a domestic dispute. However, upon arrival deputies were advised that shots were fired from within the residence.
According to deputies, the suspect Woody Ray Duncan, arrived at his son's home uninvited when his son asked him to leave the property.
Deputies say Duncan was shot by his son after he kicked open the door to the residence. Duncan was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Duncan was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and charged with burglary first degree.
