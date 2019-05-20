GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - A man who Greenville County deputies shot and killed his daughter after mistaking her for an intruder trying to enter their home now faces drug charges.
The victim of the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley.
The shooting took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies said they discovered that Jermaine Tramone Pressley opened fire because he thought his daughter was an intruder attempting to gain entry into their home on Young Street.
Pressley fired through the door, striking his daughter, who the coroner said was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating, deputies said they found cocaine and heroin inside Pressley's home.
On Monday, deputies said Pressley, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Pressley is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
He has not been charged in the death at this time, but investigators said the investigation is ongoing.
