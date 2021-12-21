MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Macon County say they have arrested a Fed-Ex driver accused in multiple breaking-and-entering incidents in the Highlands and Scaly Mountain areas.
According to a release from the Macon County Sheriff's office, deputies received multiple reports of thefts in the Highlands area but had not been able to recover any stolen items.
Earlier this week, a Highlands homeowner reported to deputies that a man was seen on her security camera. According to a release, the man was seen wearing shorts and ran away when he noticed the camera.
Deputies say they were able to quickly identify the man as Gregory Thomas Bufkin, who was later arrested. Upon his arrest, the sheriff's office says that multiple items were seized, some inside of his Fed-Ex work truck.
The sheriff's office says that it has tied Bufkin to at least 11 breaking and entering incidents in the Highlands area.
According to the sheriff's office, Bufkin's charges include:
- 7 Counts - Felony Posses Stolen Goods
- 7 Counts - Breaking and Entering
- 7 Counts - Larceny After Breaking and Entering
- 6 Counts - Larceny of a Firearm
He is currently being held at the Macon County Detention Center on a $180,000 secured bond, Macon County deputies confirmed.
Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (828) 349-2107 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 349-2600.
