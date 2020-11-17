Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County say they have arrested a man on outstanding felony warrants, and while doing so, seized a significant amount of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office says around 11:47 p.m., Friday, November 13, deputies went to a home on Whitesides Road on a warrant check.
We're told Nelson Emmanuel Montgomery, Jr. was arrested at the home on outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear on habitual felon, failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear on possession of firearm by felon, and failure to appear on misdemeanor probation violation.
During the arrest, deputies located 60 grams of methamphetamine and further charged Montgomery with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
Montgomery is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $185,000 secured bond.
